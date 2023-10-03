USD Index treads water just above 107.00, look at US data

The index gyrates without direction above the 107.00 mark.
The index seems to have entered a consolidative phase around the area of 2023 tops beyond the 107.00 yardstick against the backdrop of further upside in US yields across the curve and a tepid improvement in the risk complex.
Interesting session data-wise in the US will see the release of the weekly Mortgage Applications by MBA, the ADP report, final readings of the Services PMI, Factory Orders and the always-relevant ISM Services PMI.The rally in the dollar appears to have met a decent resistance in the low-107.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. headtopics.com
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. EUR/USD remains under selling pressure around 1.0467 amid the stronger USD. The major pair holds below the 50 and 100-hour EMAs with the bearish RSI. The key support level is seen at the 1.0400-1.0410 zone; the first resistance level is located at 1.0550.
GBP/USD is seen consolidating in a narrow band near a multi-month low touched on Tuesday. The extremely oversold RSI on the daily chart holds back bearish traders from placing fresh bets. The divergent Fed-BoE policy outlook supports prospects for an extension of the declining trend.