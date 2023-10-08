USD Index regains some balance and extends the bounce off 106.00

The index reverses three consecutive daily pullbacks. The probability of a Fed’s rate hike loses traction. Investors’ attention is expected to be on the US CPI. looks at risk trends, inflation The index leaves behind part of last week’s corrective decline and manages to pick up some buying interest on Monday.

There are no scheduled data releases on Monday, although markets’ attention will likely be on the speeches by Dallas Fed Lorie Logan (voter, hawk), FOMC Governor Michael Barr (permanent voter, centrist) and FOMC Governor Philip Jefferson (permanent voter, centrist). What to look for around USD The index attempts a rebound after briefly piercing the key 106.00 support at the end of last week.

