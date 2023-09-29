USD Index Price Analysis: There is a minor support around 104.70

DXY adds to Thursday’s losses and briefly visits the vicinity of the 105.70 zone at the end of the week. Despite the ongoing technical correction, ext If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned.

USD Index Price Analysis: Underlying upside bias remains intactDXY faces some downside pressure and abandons the area of 2023 highs in the 106.80/85 band on Thursday. Despite the ongoing technical correction, extr

EUR/USD consolidates above mid-1.0500s, awaits Eurozone CPI and US PCE Price IndexThe EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from levels just below the 1.0500 psychological mark or a fresh eight-month low

USD/CAD trades with modest gains around 1.3500, eyes US PCE Price Index and Canadian GDPThe USD/CAD pair attracts fresh buying during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak. Spot prices stru

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USDSpot Gold accelerated its slump after losing the $1,900 mark, as the US Dollar soared in a risk-averse environment. XAU/USD trade below $1,880 at lev

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD turns volatile near $22.50 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gaugeSilver price (XAG/USD) demonstrates a volatile action near $22.50 after the release of lower-than-anticipated weekly Jobless Claims data for the week

EUR/USD Price Analysis: A drop to the YTD low appears on the tableEUR/USD manages to regain some pace soon after hitting fresh multi-month lows in the 1.0490 region on Thursday. The continuation of the downward bias

