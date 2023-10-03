USD Index Price Analysis: The bullish outlook remains in place

In light of the ongoing price action, extra gains appear likely in the dollar for the time being. Once the index clears the YTD high of 107.34 (October 3), it could encourage bulls to challenge the weekly peak at 107.99 (November 21 2022) just ahead of the round level at 108.00.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.EUR/USD gained traction and rose above 1.0500 following a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector increased at a much softer pace than expected in September, weighing on the USD and helping the pair edge higher. headtopics.com