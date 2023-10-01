USD Index climbs to two-day highs near 106.30, looks at key data

The dollar regains traction on risk-off sentiment.The index advances for the second session in a row on Monday on the back of further correction in the risk-linked universe, while US yields remain directionless ahead of the opening bell in Euroland.

There have been no changes to the monetary policy front so far, where investors continue to price in an extra 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve before year-end. In addition, the dollar gained extra strength after the US averted a federal government shutdown at the last minute, all following a Congress vote to pass a short-term funding bill over the weekend.

In the US docket, the ISM Manufacturing PMI will be in the limelight later in the session, seconded by Construction Spending, the final figures of the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, and speeches by Philly Fed P. Harker (voter, hawk), FOMC Governor M. Barr (permanent voter, centrist), and NY Fed J. Williams (permanent voter, centrist).The greenback looks to extend Friday’s lows, although it seems to have met some initial resistance in the 106.30 region so far.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Bitcoin & Ethereum Jump: BTC/USD & ETH/USD Price ActionThe break above minor resistance in Bitcoin and Ethereum has reduced some of the immediate downside risks. Can cryptocurrencies sustain gains? What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?

Gold/Silver Q4 Technical Forecast: Tide Remains Against XAU/USD & XAG/USDDevelopments on longer-term charts suggest that rally since late 2022 in gold and silver was corrective, and not the start of a new bull market. And now precious metals appear to be breaking lower. What is the outlook and the key levels to watch?

Euro Q4 Fundamental Forecast: EUR/USD in Peril on Growing Economic RisksThis article is dedicated to examining euro’s fundamental outlook. It offers an exhaustive analysis of EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and EUR/JPY, providing insights into the pivotal factors that could determine their performance in the fourth quarter.

CoinDesk Market Index Week in ReviewCoinDesk Indices presents six notable market movement highlights from last week.

Gov. Greg Abbott trumpets launch of Texas equity index at New York Stock ExchangeAbbott's online announcement was greeted with a lukewarm response, including jeers over the state's inability to pay raises to teachers.

The dollar regains traction on risk-off sentiment.The index advances for the second session in a row on Monday on the back of further correction in the risk-linked universe, while US yields remain directionless ahead of the opening bell in Euroland.

In the meantime, the greenback puts further distance from Friday’s lows in the 105.70/65 band and appears to be retargeting the area of recent 2023 peaks near 106.80 (September 27).

There have been no changes to the monetary policy front so far, where investors continue to price in an extra 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve before year-end. In addition, the dollar gained extra strength after the US averted a federal government shutdown at the last minute, all following a Congress vote to pass a short-term funding bill over the weekend.

Additionally, the recent rally in the greenback appears supported by the speculative community after net longs in the dollar rose to levels last seen in early January in the week ended on September 26, according to the CFTC’s positioning report.

In the US docket, the ISM Manufacturing PMI will be in the limelight later in the session, seconded by Construction Spending, the final figures of the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, and speeches by Philly Fed P. Harker (voter, hawk), FOMC Governor M. Barr (permanent voter, centrist), and NY Fed J. Williams (permanent voter, centrist).The greenback looks to extend Friday’s lows, although it seems to have met some initial resistance in the 106.30 region so far.

In the meantime, support for the dollar keeps coming from the good health of the US economy, which at the same time appears underpinned by the renewed tighter-for-longer stance narrative from the Federal Reserve.J. Powell (Monday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, ADP Employment Change, Final Services PMI, ISM Services PMI, Factory Orders (Wednesday) - Initial Jobless Claims, Balance of Trade (Thursday) –Persevering debate over a soft or hard landing for the US economy. Incipient speculation of rate cuts in early 2024. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China.Now, the index is gaining 0.03% at 106.20 and a breakout of 106.83 (2023 high September 27) would open the door to 107.19 (weekly high November 30, 2022) and finally 107.99 (weekly high November 21 2022). On the other hand, initial support emerges at 104.42 (weekly low September 11) ahead of 103.10 (200-day SMA) and then 102.93 (weekly low August 30).Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of PMIs, Powell

EUR/USD is consolidating in a narrow range below 1.0600 in early Europe on Monday. The pair keeps its calm amid a steady US Dollar, higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech in focus. GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction, remains confined in a narrow band

GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow trading range. The risk-on impulse is seen undermining the safe-haven USD and lending support to the major. The divergent Fed-BoE policy outlook should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the pair.

Gold: Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell rescue XAU/USD buyers?

Gold price is trading below $1,840, at its lowest level since March 10, setting off the final quarter of this year on a negative note. The USD is consolidating the previous rebound above the 106.00 level against its major peers, underpinned by a fresh upswing in the US Dollar.

Floki Inu Price Forecast: FLOKI sets stage for 30% rally

Floki Inu (FLOKI) price has triggered a quick but explosive uptrend in the last 24 hours. The uptrend has pushed the meme coin above a key hurdle and could assist FLOKI bulls in reversing the downtrend.

The week ahead - US Nonfarm Payrolls, Tesco and Wetherspoon results

We’ll get the latest US payrolls report for August this week. Having seen the Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged as expected at their recent September meeting the jury remains out as to whether we will see another rate hike at the next meeting in November.