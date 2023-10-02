USD Index climbs to new 2023 tops past 107.00

The index accelerates its upside beyond the 107.00 hurdle.The equally sharp move higher in US yields across the curve also underpins the pronounced uptick in the dollar, which has been in place since mid-July and has entered its 12th consecutive week of gains so far.

In the US docket, the release of the JOLTs Job Openings will be in the limelight later in the NA session seconded by the speech by Atlanta Fed R. Bostic (2024 voter, hawk).The greenback trades in a firmer note and surpasses the 107.00 hurdle to print new YTD highs on Tuesday.

DXY to stay bid in the 106-107 range this weekThe US Dollar Index strengthened by 3.2% in the third quarter. Economists at ING analyze DXY outlook. Settling into a stronger Dollar Given that long-

Higher US yields underpin the strong rally in the greenback., which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rival currencies, extends the robust uptrend above the 107.00 barrier to print new 2023 peaks on turnaround Tuesday.The index advances for the third consecutive session and adds to the positive start of the week, recording new yearly peaks in levels last seen in November 2022, north of 107.00 the figure.

The continuation of the upside bias in the greenback appears propped up by speculation of further tightening by the Federal Reserve (an extra rate hike is priced in before year-end), a view that has been reinforced by hawkish comments from FOMC M. Bowman on Monday.

In the US docket, the release of the JOLTs Job Openings will be in the limelight later in the NA session seconded by the speech by Atlanta Fed R. Bostic (2024 voter, hawk).

In the meantime, support for the dollar keeps coming from the good health of the US economy, which at the same time appears underpinned by the renewed tighter-for-longer stance narrative from the Federal Reserve.JOLTs Job Openings (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, ADP Employment Change, Final Services PMI, ISM Services PMI, Factory Orders (Wednesday) - Initial Jobless Claims, Balance of Trade (Thursday) –Persevering debate over a soft or hard landing for the US economy. Incipient speculation of rate cuts in early 2024. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China.Now, the index is gaining 0.13% at 107.16 and a breakout of 107.19 (2023 high October 3) would open the door to 107.99 (weekly high November 21 2022) and finally 110.99 (high November 10 2022). On the other hand, initial support emerges at 104.42 (weekly low September 11) ahead of 103.12 (200-day SMA) and then 102.93 (weekly low August 30).Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

