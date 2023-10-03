USD/IDR seen at 15,600 on a three-month view

IDR may be somewhat vulnerable in the near term should US rates rise further

We think the Rupiah may be somewhat vulnerable in the near term should US rates rise further, but Bank Indonesia should take further regulations to encourage FX flows if that happens.

EUR/USD trades sideways below 1.0500 ahead of Lagarde, Eurozone data GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.2100, awaits key US data Gold dived to a near seven-month low on Tuesday and recorded losses for the seventh straight day – its longest losing streak since August 2022. The yellow metal found some support near the $1,815 region, though it struggled to gain any meaningful traction and remained on the defensive. headtopics.com

USD/IDR: Further upside looks in storeExtra gains in USD/IDR seems favoured in the short-term horizon, argues Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang UOB Group. Key Quotes Last week, we held the

GBP/USD seems vulnerable below 1.2100, multi-month low on sustained USD buyingThe GBP/USD pair is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band below the 1.2100 mark and consolidating its recent losses to the lowest level since Marc

Bitcoin & Ethereum Jump: BTC/USD & ETH/USD Price ActionThe break above minor resistance in Bitcoin and Ethereum has reduced some of the immediate downside risks. Can cryptocurrencies sustain gains? What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?

USD/CAD climbs to 1.3700 neighbourhood, highest since March on sliding Oil prices/bullish USDThe USD/CAD pair builds on last week's solid bounce from the vicinity of the very important 200-day Simple Moving (SMA) support near the 1.3400 mark a

USD/MXN gains traction above 18.00 amid USD demand, eyes on US ADP, Services PMI dataThe US Dollar (USD) gains traction against the Mexican Peso (MXN) during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The uptick of the pair is bolster

Asia Day Ahead: USD/JPY Firm Despite Potential Intervention, NZD/USD at 3-Week LowUS Treasury yields continued with their ascent overnight, with the US 10-year yields at 4.8%. Aside, the VIX is at its four-month high, hovering just below its key 20 level.