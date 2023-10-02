USD/IDR: Further upside looks in store

Last week, we held the view that USD/IDR “could test 15,425 before the risk of a deeper pullback increases.” However, USD/IDR soared to a high of 15,540 before ending the week on a strong note at 15,450.Strong upward momentum suggests USD/IDR is likely to continue to rise this week towards 15,550, potentially testing the major resistance at 15,600. Support is at 15,450, followed by 15,400. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Strong upward momentum suggests USD/IDR is likely to continue to rise this week towards 15,550, potentially testing the major resistance at 15,600. Support is at 15,450, followed by 15,400. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Urban markets see price hikes after real estate growthThere has been a significant increase in international housing prices within the past year, and urban cities are leading ahead of national standards, according to Knight Frank.

Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, StocksThe US Dollar outperformed in the third quarter as Treasury yields soared and gold prices weakened. Sentiment took a hit. What is the outlook for markets as 2023 comes to an end?

Damion Lee 'Out Until Further Notice' Due To Right Knee Meniscus InjuryDamion Lee 'Out Until Further Notice' Due To Right Knee Meniscus Injury - RealGM Wiretap

Top 5 things to watch in markets in the week ahead By Investing.comTop 5 things to watch in markets in the week ahead

Saudi Arabia to tap international debt markets as deficits return By ReutersSaudi Arabia to tap international debt markets as deficits return

Last week, we held the view that USD/IDR “could test 15,425 before the risk of a deeper pullback increases.” However, USD/IDR soared to a high of 15,540 before ending the week on a strong note at 15,450.

Strong upward momentum suggests USD/IDR is likely to continue to rise this week towards 15,550, potentially testing the major resistance at 15,600. Support is at 15,450, followed by 15,400. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0550 during the European trading hours on Monday. The pair is weighed by a buoyant US Dollar amid higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech eyed.

GBP/USD struggles below 1.2200, awaits central banks' speakers

GBP/USD turned south and retreated to the 1.2150 area after spending the Asian session in a tight range near 1.2200. The souring market mood, as reflected by declining US stock index futures, weighs on the pair as markets await US PMI data and comments from central bankers.Gold price turned south and dropped to its weakest level since early March below $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.6% following Friday's correction, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech.Week ahead: Fed speech and NFP likely to dictate crypto market moves this week

With the start of 2023’s fourth quarter, things are finally getting interesting in crypto. While the next 12 weeks are extremely important, let’s start by focusing on what to expect this week.ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Worst for US factory activity could be over

The ISM will publish the United States September Manufacturing PMI today. The index is expected to have ticked modestly higher to 47.7 from its previous monthly reading of 47.6.