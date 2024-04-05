USD/CHF Recovers Amid Improved US Dollar

USD/CHF advances to near 0.9030 during the early European hours on Friday, which could be attributed to the recovery of the US Dollar (USD). The resurgence in the long-term yield on 10-year US bond coupons has bolstered the Greenback, thereby providing support for the USD/CHF pair. On Thursday, the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) gained strength as market caution heightened due to the escalated geopolitical tensions in the Middle East .

This tension stems from Iran's vow to retaliate against Israel's attack on Iran's embassy in Syria, which resulted in the loss of Iranian military personnel

USD/CHF US Dollar Swiss Franc Geopolitical Tensions Middle East

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Dollar Outlook & Market Sentiment: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, USD/CHFThis article delves into retail sentiment on the U.S. dollar across three key FX pairs: USD/JPY, USD/CAD and USD/CHF, exploring current market positioning and potential scenarios based on contrarian signals.

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

Australian Dollar recovers recent losses amid stronger CNY, weaker US DollarThe Australian Dollar (AUD) starts the week by recovering its recent losses registered in the previous session.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Dollar Tree to Close 370 Family Dollar Locations and 30 Dollar Tree StoresDollar Tree, the discount variety store chain, plans to close 370 Family Dollar locations and 30 Dollar Tree stores due to difficulties in maintaining the value of both brands. The company aims to improve profitability and unlock value at Family Dollar.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

USD/INR rebounds on weaker US Dollar, geopolitical tensions eyedIndian Rupee (INR) recovers some lost ground on Tuesday amid the weaker US Dollar (USD).

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Australian Dollar stages a modest comeback after RBA MinutesThe Australian Dollar (AUD) recovers its losses registered in the previous session, edging higher on Tuesday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Pound Sterling recovers against US Dollar on upbeat market sentimentThe Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its upside to 1.2650 against the US Dollar in Tuesday’s London session as the latter faces profit-taking after refreshing monthly highs.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »