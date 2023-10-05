USD/CHF Price Analysis: Remains below 0.9150, US NFP awaited

USD/CHF consolidates below 0.9150 ahead of the crucial US employment data. MACD indicates a tepid momentum in the price movement. The 14-day EMA emerges as immediate support, followed by the 0.9100 major level. European session on Friday, following the region around the major level at 0.9200.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is indicating subdued momentum in the price movement. Currently, the MACD line is situated above the centerline but below the signal line. This configuration suggests a lackluster trend in the market at the moment.

