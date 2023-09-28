USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looses steam and dives below 0.9200 as bearish engulfing pattern looms

USD/CHF reverses its direction after rallying for 16 straight days, though the pair loses steam as technical indicators signal the major is overbought If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned.

The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Holds below the 0.9200 mark amid overbought condition, Swiss data eyedThe USD/CHF pair holds positive ground for seven straight days during the early European session on Wednesday. As of writing, USD/CHF is up 0.09% on t

USD/CHF trades below 0.9200, retreats from a six-month highUSD/CHF pulls back from the six-month high marked on Wednesday, trading around 0.9190 during the European session on Thursday. The Swiss Franc (CHF) i

USD/CHF: Year-end reading is 0.88The CHF became the best performing G10 currency against the USD. Economists at ANZ Bank analyze Franc’s outlook. SNB will remain vigilant against a re

USD/CHF stands tall near multi-month peak, above 0.9200 mark on bullish USDThe USD/CHF pair reverses a modest Asian session dip on Thursday and now trades above the 0.9200 mark, well within the striking distance of its highes

USD/CHF pinning into fresh six-month highs over 0.92The USD/CHF is on track to close in the green for the eleventh straight week as the Greenback (USD) picks up further steam against the Swiss Franc (CH

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles below 158.00, eyeing further downsideEUR/JPY failed to gain traction past the 158.00 figure, instead retreated towards the 157.50s area, and recorded losses of 0.07% on Tuesday. As Wednes

