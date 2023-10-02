USD/CHF climbs above the 0.9200 area following the Swiss CPI data

The latest data from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office revealed on Tuesday that the nation’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September came in at 1.7% YoY from the previous reading of 1.6%, worse than the expectation of 1.8%. On a monthly basis, the inflation figure fell to 0.1%% versus a 0.2% rise prior, below than the market consensus of 0%.

On the US dollar front, the business conditions in the US manufacturing sector continued to contract in September. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.0 in September versus 47.6 prior, above the market consensus of 47.7. Furthermore, the Prices Paid Index dropped from 48.4 to 43.8. The Employment Index grew from 48.4 to 51.2. Finally, the New Orders Index rose from 46.8 to 49.2.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Cleveland President, Loretta Mester, stated earlier on Tuesday that the Fed will likely need to raise interest rates again this year and the Fed's monetary policy path will depend on how the economy performs.

Looking ahead, traders await the US JOLTS Job Openings for August due on Tuesday. The attention will shift to the US employment data later this week, including the US ADP report on Thursday and the US

