USD/CAD trades higher near 1.3710 on market caution, downbeat Crude prices

USD/CAD strengthens due to the Fed’s hawkish tone on interest rates trajectory.
US JOLTS Job Openings exceeded expectations, contributing to an increase in US Treasury yields. The 10-year US Bond yield reached its highest level since 2007, hitting 4.85% on Wednesday. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester indicated a likelihood of favoring an interest rate hike at the next meeting if the current economic conditions persist. On the other hand,Market participants are eagerly awaiting the US employment data, with the release of the ADP report on Wednesday and the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
Canada’s Ivey Purchasing Managers Index would likely be focused on by investors to gain further cues on business conditions in the country.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
