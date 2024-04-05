USD/CAD Trades Higher as Geopolitical Tensions Boost Safe-Haven Flows

The USD/CAD pair gains traction near 1.3565 during the early European session on Friday. The rebound of the pair is bolstered by renewed US Dollar (USD) demand as the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East boost safe-haven flows . On Thursday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said disinflation is likely to continue, but the speed of that remains unclear. Barkin added that maintaining rates 'somewhat restrictive' will bring inflation back to target.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that FOMC officials see it's appropriate to begin lowering policy rates if the economy develops as expected
USD/CAD Trades Positive Territory European Session Disinflation Pace Canada Trade Surplus Widening February January Estimated US Dollar Demand Geopolitical Tensions Middle East Safe-Haven Flows Federal Reserve Bank Of Richmond President Thomas Barkin Rates Inflation Target Fed Chair Jerome Powell FOMC Policy Rates Economy Expected
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »