USD/CAD: The technical picture retains a negative undertone for Loonie

The CAD has struggled over the past couple of weeks. Economists at Scotiabank analyze Loonie’s outlook. USD looks heavily overbought already on the daily and weekly charts The technical picture retains a negative undertone for the CAD. Trend momentum is USD-bullish across short, medium and long-term DMIs. Short-term support is 1.

3790 and 1.3740/1.3750. The only potentially positive pointer for the CAD is that the USD looks heavily overbought already on the daily and weekly charts. In particular, the weekly slow stochastic is not ‘confirming’ the USD’s move higher last week – a warning signal on the sustainability of these gains. Resistance is 1.3875/1.3880.

United States Headlines Read more: FXStreetNews »

Canadian Dollar Outlook After BoC Stands Pat: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, AUD/CADCAD is testing the lower end of the past one-year range against USD after BoC governor last week indicated that interest rates may have peaked. What is the outlook for USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, and EUR/CAD? Read more ⮕

USD/CAD loses ground above the mid-1.3800s, Canadian GDP, PMI data eyedThe USD/CAD pair trades with modest intraday losses above the mid-1.3800s during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The softer note of the US Dollar ( Read more ⮕

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Edges down from one-year high of 1.3880, Fed policy in focusThe USD/CAD pair falls gradually from the one-year high of 1.3880 in the European session. The Loonie asset drops as the US Dollar Index (DXY) slips s Read more ⮕

Canadian Dollar Outlook After BoC Stands Pat: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, AUD/CADCAD is testing the lower end of the past one-year range against USD after BoC governor last week indicated that interest rates may have peaked. What is the outlook for USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, and EUR/CAD? Read more ⮕

USD/CAD loses ground above the mid-1.3800s, Canadian GDP, PMI data eyedThe USD/CAD pair trades with modest intraday losses above the mid-1.3800s during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The softer note of the US Dollar ( Read more ⮕

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Edges down from one-year high of 1.3880, Fed policy in focusThe USD/CAD pair falls gradually from the one-year high of 1.3880 in the European session. The Loonie asset drops as the US Dollar Index (DXY) slips s Read more ⮕