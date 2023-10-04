USD/CAD snaps a four-day winning streak near 1.3730, US, Canada jobs data eyed

USD/CAD weakens due to weaker employment data on Wednesday. The lower US Treasury yields exert pressure on the US Dollar. BoC is expected to go for another rate hike by the end of the year. e following the extended losses in the US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to the downbeat US employment data on Wednesday. In September, the US ISM Services PMI decreased from 54.5 to 53.

USD/CAD weakens due to weaker employment data on Wednesday. The lower US Treasury yields exert pressure on the US Dollar. BoC is expected to go for another rate hike by the end of the year. e following the extended losses in the US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to the downbeat US employment data on Wednesday. In September, the US ISM Services PMI decreased from 54.5 to 53.6, aligning with expectations. The ADP Employment Change for the same month increased by 89,000, falling below the market consensus of 153,000 and marking the lowest level since January 2021. US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from an 11-month high, propelled by the pullback in US bond yields. The DXY is currently trading lower around 106.50. Nevertheless, market caution regarding the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate trajectory may lend support to the USD/CAD pair. The likelihood of the Fed’s higher interest rates for an extended period propelled US yields to multi-year highs before experiencing a rebound. The 10-year US Treasury yield, which peaked at 4.88% on Wednesday, the highest since 2007, stands at 4.71% by the press time. Traders will likely pay close attention to the upcoming Jobless Claims and Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. Favorable figures in these reports could stimulate additional gains for the USD and increase volatility in the bond market. On Canada’s side, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data revealed a decline from the previous reading of 48.0 to 47.5 in September. Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Nicolas Vincent said that Canadian businesses, influenced by the pandemic, have implemented larger and more frequent price changes, passing on elevated costs to consumers, which could advance inflation. Vincent's remarks supported Canadian bond yields, with market sentiment indicating an ongoing expectation for another rate hike from the Bank of Canada (BoC). The potential for one more rate hike this year could offer crucial support to the Canadian Dollar (CAD), as reflected in a 65% probability in money markets. However, the Loonie faced downward pressure as Crude oil prices followed the downward traction, a key commodity for Canada as a leading oil exporter to the US. Despite the weaker US Dollar (USD), West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil struggled to show positive momentum, with the spot trading around $83.50 per barrel at the moment. Looking ahead, market participants will monitor the release of the Canadian Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for September, followed by the job reports on Friday. USD/CAD: Additional important levels Overview Today last price 1.3729 Today Daily Change -0.0016 Today Daily Change % -0.12 Today daily open 1.3745 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3553 Daily SMA50 1.3505 Daily SMA100 1.341 Daily SMA200 1.3461 Levels Previous Daily High 1.378 Previous Daily Low 1.369 Previous Weekly High 1.3585 Previous Weekly Low 1.3417 Previous Monthly High 1.3694 Previous Monthly Low 1.3379 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3746 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3725 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3697 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3649 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3608 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3786 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3828 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3876

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

USD/CAD: The risk of a spike is highThe Canadian Dollar advanced in September which was notable given the broad US Dollar strength. Economists at MUFG Bank analyze Loonie’s outlook. CAD

USD/CAD trades higher near 1.3710 on market caution, downbeat Crude pricesUSD/CAD traces the upward path on the fourth successive day, trading higher near 1.3710 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair is experiencin

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Primed for PullbackUSD/CAD prices are trading at a key resistance level with technical analysis potentially setting up for a reversal.

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains choppy near 1.3700 ahead of US Employment dataThe USD/CAD pair trades back and forth near the round-level resistance of 1.3700 in the European session. The Loonie asset struggles for a decisive mo

USD/CAD: The technical risk of a correction could raiseUSD/CAD holds in narrow range around 1.37. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. Support 1.3675/80, Resistance 1.3735/40 Firm jobs data

USD/CAD will likely stay range-bound around the 1.35 levelUSD/CAD is unlikely to breach 1.37 to the upside and will remain stuck in the 1.33 to 1.37 range, in the view of economists at Rabobank. 1.35 Magnet F