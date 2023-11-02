USD/CAD slides further below mid-1.3800s on rebounding Oil prices and a weaker USD

The yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond falls to its lowest level since September 8 and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield moves away from the 5% threshold. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, turns out to be another factor denting the Greenback's relative safe-haven status. The Fed, meanwhile, acknowledged the US economic resilience and left the door open for additional rate hikes.

