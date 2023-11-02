HEAD TOPICS

USD/CAD slides further below mid-1.3800s on rebounding Oil prices and a weaker USD

FXStreetNews1 min.

The USD/CAD pair remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Thursday and extends the overnight rejection slide from the 1.

News Source

FXSTREETNEWS

The yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond falls to its lowest level since September 8 and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield moves away from the 5% threshold. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, turns out to be another factor denting the Greenback's relative safe-haven status. The Fed, meanwhile, acknowledged the US economic resilience and left the door open for additional rate hikes.

United States Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FXSTREETNEWS: USD/CAD aims to reach 1.3900 on downbeat Oil prices, awaits FOMC decisionUSD/CAD attempts to extend the gains for the second consecutive day on the back of improved risk appetite ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision.
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: USD/CAD faces pressure near 1.3900 as oil recovers, Fed policy loomsThe USD/CAD pair faces selling pressure near the round-level resistance of 1.3900 in the early New York session. The Loonie ass
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: USD/CAD: Losses appear reluctant to extend much below 1.3810/1.3820USD/CAD holds in low 1.38s. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook.
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: USD/CAD flirts with daily low, manages to hold above 1.3800 ahead of US macro dataThe USD/CAD pair attracts fresh sellers following an intraday uptick to mid-1.
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: USD/CAD approaches 1.3900 as investors turn cautious ahead of Fed policyThe USD/CAD pair marches swiftly towards the round-level resistance of 1.3900 in the early New York session
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: USD/CAD sits near one-year high, eyes 1.3900 ahead of the FOMC decisionThe USD/CAD pair attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Wednesday and inches back closer to its highest level since October 2022 touched the previous day.
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕