USD/CAD Price Analysis: Picks up bids beyond the 1.3700 mark, eyes on US, Canadian employment data

USD/CAD manages to stage a rebound near 1.3720 on Friday. The pair holds above the 50- and 100-hour EMAs with a bullish RSI. The immediate resistance level is located at 1.3757; 1.3685 acts as an initial support level. S Dollar (USD) demand, along with a decline in oil prices, which weigh on the commodity-linked Loonie. Market players await the employment data from both the US and Canada.

USD/CAD manages to stage a rebound near 1.3720 on Friday. The pair holds above the 50- and 100-hour EMAs with a bullish RSI. The immediate resistance level is located at 1.3757; 1.3685 acts as an initial support level. S Dollar (USD) demand, along with a decline in oil prices, which weigh on the commodity-linked Loonie. Market players await the employment data from both the US and Canada. The US Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to rise by 170K while the US Unemployment Rate is estimated to decline to 3.7% from 3.8%. Also, the Canadian Net Change in Employment is expected to gain 20,000 in September. These events could trigger the volatility in the market and give a clear direction to the USD/CAD pair. From the technical perspective, USD/CAD holds above the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the four-hour chart, which supports the buyers for the time being. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is located in the bullish territory above 50, which means the path of the least resistance of USD/CAD is to the upside. Any decisive follow-through buying above the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band of 1.3757 will pave the way to a high of October 5 at 1.3785. The additional upside filter to watch is near a high of March 24 at 1.3805. Further north, the pair will see a rally to a high of March 10 at 1.3860. On the downside, the initial support level is located near the lower limit of the Bollinger Band of 1.3685. A break below the latter will see a drop to the next downside stop at 1.3636 (the 50-hour EMA). The key contention level is seen at the 1.3590-1.3600 region, representing the confluence of the 100-hour EMA and a psychological round figure. Further south, 1.3543 will be the next level to watch. USD/CAD four-hour chart USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.3719 Today Daily Change 0.0014 Today Daily Change % 0.10 Today daily open 1.3705 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3554 Daily SMA50 1.3514 Daily SMA100 1.3412 Daily SMA200 1.3461 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3786 Previous Daily Low 1.3704 Previous Weekly High 1.3585 Previous Weekly Low 1.3417 Previous Monthly High 1.3694 Previous Monthly Low 1.3379 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3735 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3754 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3677 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3649 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3595 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3759 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3813 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3841

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains choppy near 1.3700 ahead of US Employment dataThe USD/CAD pair trades back and forth near the round-level resistance of 1.3700 in the European session. The Loonie asset struggles for a decisive mo

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Approaches 1.3800 as oil corrects further and US Dollar reboundsThe USD/CAD pair refreshes a six-month high at 1.3785 and is expected to extend its rally towards the round-level resistance of 1.3800 in the European

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Primed for PullbackUSD/CAD prices are trading at a key resistance level with technical analysis potentially setting up for a reversal.

USD/CAD: The technical risk of a correction could raiseUSD/CAD holds in narrow range around 1.37. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. Support 1.3675/80, Resistance 1.3735/40 Firm jobs data

USD/CAD trades higher near 1.3710 on market caution, downbeat Crude pricesUSD/CAD traces the upward path on the fourth successive day, trading higher near 1.3710 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair is experiencin

USD/CAD will likely stay range-bound around the 1.35 levelUSD/CAD is unlikely to breach 1.37 to the upside and will remain stuck in the 1.33 to 1.37 range, in the view of economists at Rabobank. 1.35 Magnet F