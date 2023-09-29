USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loses momentum below 1.3460 ahead of US PCE data

The USD/CAD pair attracts some sellers around 1.3458 during the early European session on Friday. The downtick of the pair is supported by a correctio If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned.

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Tests triangle’s breakout region near 1.3500The USD/CAD pair found support after a corrective move to near the psychological support of 1.3500 in the early New York session. The recovery in the

USD/CAD trades with modest gains around 1.3500, eyes US PCE Price Index and Canadian GDPThe USD/CAD pair attracts fresh buying during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak. Spot prices stru

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie at Pivotal PointUSD/CAD try push higher but crude oil prices are limiting USD upside.

USD/CAD trades below 1.3500, faces pressure due to upbeat Crude oil pricesUSD/CAD extends losses on the second successive day, trading lower around 1.3490 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. The pair is faci

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Holds below the 0.9200 mark amid overbought condition, Swiss data eyedThe USD/CHF pair holds positive ground for seven straight days during the early European session on Wednesday. As of writing, USD/CHF is up 0.09% on t

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looses steam and dives below 0.9200 as bearish engulfing pattern loomsUSD/CHF reverses its direction after rallying for 16 straight days, though the pair loses steam as technical indicators signal the major is overbought

