USD/CAD Price Analysis: Approaches 1.3800 as oil corrects further and US Dollar rebounds

USD/CAD marches towards 1.3800 as the correction in the US Dollar concludes. The oil price extends downside amid a volatile macroeconomic outlook. The US Dollar and the Canadian Dollar are likely to dance to the tune of respective official labor market data. session. The Loonie asset capitalizes on a recovery in the US Dollar and more downside in the oil price.

The black gold remains in the bearish territory as investors are worried about the oil demand outlook due to deepening global slowdown fears. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and lower oil prices negatively impact the Canadian Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY) finds buyers' interest after correcting to near 106.60 despite easing labor market conditions. The US ADP reported fresh private payrolls at 89K in September, almost halved from August reading of 189K. This could impact the strength of the United States' economic outlook ahead. The US Dollar and the Canadian Dollar are likely to dance to the tune of respective official labor market data, which will be published on Friday. USD/CAD delivers a breakout of an inverted Head and Shoulder chart pattern formed on the daily scale, which warrants a bullish reversal after a prolonged consolidation. The neckline of the aforementioned chart pattern was plotted from April 28 high at 1.3668. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3500 continues to provide cushion to the US Dollar bulls. Horizontal resistance is plotted from 12 October 2022 high at 1.3978. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) shifts into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates an activation of the bullish impulse. A decisive break above March 24 high around 1.3800 would expose the asset to March 10 high at 1.3860, followed by the round-level resistance at 1.3900. In an alternate scenario, a breakdown below September 25 low around 1.3450 would drag the asset toward September 20 low near 1.3400. A further breakdown could expose the asset to a six-week low near 1.3356. USD/CAD daily chart USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.3778 Today Daily Change 0.0033 Today Daily Change % 0.24 Today daily open 1.3745 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3553 Daily SMA50 1.3505 Daily SMA100 1.341 Daily SMA200 1.3461 Levels Previous Daily High 1.378 Previous Daily Low 1.369 Previous Weekly High 1.3585 Previous Weekly Low 1.3417 Previous Monthly High 1.3694 Previous Monthly Low 1.3379 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3746 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3725 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3697 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3649 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3608 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3786 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3828 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3876

