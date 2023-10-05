USD/CAD posts modest gains above 1.3700 ahead of Canadian, US employment data

USD/CAD holds above the 1.3700 psychological round mark ahead of the key events from the US and Canada. US weekly Initial Jobless Claims last week improved to 207,000 vs. 205.000 prior, missing the expectation. A decline in oil prices weighs on the commodity-linked Loonie. Market players await the US and Canadian employment data on Friday. the commodity-linked Loonie.

USD/CAD holds above the 1.3700 psychological round mark ahead of the key events from the US and Canada. US weekly Initial Jobless Claims last week improved to 207,000 vs. 205.000 prior, missing the expectation. A decline in oil prices weighs on the commodity-linked Loonie. Market players await the US and Canadian employment data on Friday. the commodity-linked Loonie. Market players await the employment data from both the US and Canada due later in the American session on Friday. The pair currently trades around 1.3706, gaining 0.01% on the day. On Thursday, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 30 improved to 207,000 from 205,000 in the previous week, below the market consensus of 210,000. Additionally, the US Balance of Trade deficit was $58.3B from the $64.7B recorded in July, lower than the expected $ 62.3 B. Earlier this week, US private payrolls for September rose by 89,000 versus 180,000 prior, below the estimation, While, the US ISM Services PMI fell to 53.6 in September from the previous reading of 54.5, matching the market estimation. Federal Reserve (Fed) is not expected to abandon its ‘higher-for-longer’ stance on interest rates. Market players await the highly-anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls for more clarity about labor market conditions. The softer figures could exert some selling pressure on the Greenback against its rivals and act as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. On the Canadian Dollar front, the downtick in oil prices weighs on the Loonie as the country is the leading oil exporter to the US. Earlier this week, a data release showed that the Canadian S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for September came in at 47.5 from the previous reading of 48.0. Furthermore, market markets have priced in the odds of 65% that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will hike the rate one more time this year. This, in turn, might lift the Canadian Dollar (CAD) against the Greenback. Market participants will monitor the US and Canadian employment data due on Friday. The US Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to rise by 170K while the Unemployment Rate is estimated to decline to 3.7% from 3.8%. Also, the Canadian Net Change in Employment is expected to gain 20,000 in September. Traders will take cues from these figures and find trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair. USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.3706 Today Daily Change 0.0001 Today Daily Change % 0.01 Today daily open 1.3705 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3554 Daily SMA50 1.3514 Daily SMA100 1.3412 Daily SMA200 1.3461 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3786 Previous Daily Low 1.3704 Previous Weekly High 1.3585 Previous Weekly Low 1.3417 Previous Monthly High 1.3694 Previous Monthly Low 1.3379 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3735 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3754 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3677 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3649 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3595 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3759 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3813 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3841

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Seemingly Supported by Bearish Retail BetsThe Canadian Dollar is seemingly heading for the worst 2-week period since the middle of February. With retail traders becoming more bearish, will USD/CAD continue higher from here?

USD/CAD trades higher near 1.3710 on market caution, downbeat Crude pricesUSD/CAD traces the upward path on the fourth successive day, trading higher near 1.3710 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair is experiencin

USD/CAD snaps a four-day winning streak near 1.3730, US, Canada jobs data eyedUSD/CAD retreats from a seven-month high, trading lower around 1.3730 during the Asian trading session on Thursday. The pair receives downward pressur

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Primed for PullbackUSD/CAD prices are trading at a key resistance level with technical analysis potentially setting up for a reversal.

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains choppy near 1.3700 ahead of US Employment dataThe USD/CAD pair trades back and forth near the round-level resistance of 1.3700 in the European session. The Loonie asset struggles for a decisive mo

USD/CAD: The technical risk of a correction could raiseUSD/CAD holds in narrow range around 1.37. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. Support 1.3675/80, Resistance 1.3735/40 Firm jobs data