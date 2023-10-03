USD/CAD extends its upside above 1.3700 amid the rally of USD, focus on US ADP, Services PMI

e the main drivers for the pair’s uptick. Meanwhile, the(DXY), a measure of the value of the USD relative to a basket of foreign currencies, surges to 107.17, the highest since November last year. USD/CAD currently trades around 1.3715, gaining 0.06% on the day.
Data released on Monday revealed that the Canadian S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for September came in at 47.5 from 48.0 in the previous reading. Additionally, a decline inOn the US Dollar front, the number of job openings for August stood at 9.6M from 8.9M (revised from 8.8M) in the previous reading, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday.
Furthermore, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester stated on Tuesday that she is likely to favor an interest rate hike at the next meeting if the current economic situation holds while mentioning that the Fed is likely at or near peak for interest rate target. Meanwhile,The US employment data this week could offer hints about the further monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed). headtopics.com
Looking ahead, traders will keep an eye on the US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI due on Wednesday. The highlight this week will be the release of Canadian employment data and US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. These events could provide a clear direction to theInformation on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.