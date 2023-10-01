USD/CAD extends gains around 1.3580, US, Canada PMI data eyed

USD/CAD receives upward support after the moderate US data on Friday.

Additionally, the upbeat US Treasury Yields are contributing support to the USD’s strength. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond stands at 4.61% by the press time, up by 0.96%. Following the Friday session, bills were successfully passed in the US to avert a government shutdown, securing funding until November 17. This development has prompted a resumption of the US Dollar Index (USD) upward trajectory.

However, Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark attempts to break the losing streak on Monday, trading around $90.10 per barrel. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

US bills were successfully passed to avert a government shutdown, securing funding until November 17.kicks off the week by continuing the gains in the second trading session. The spot price is bidding the quotes higher around 1.3580 during the early Asian session on Monday.(DXY) holds ground to continue to gain in the second trading session after the moderate datasets from the United States (US). The spot price bids higher around 106.20.

The USD/CAD pair faces upward support, primarily due to the upbeat US Dollar (USD) after the moderate economic data released on Friday. The US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Sep) improved to 68.1 from the previous figure of 67.7, which was expected to remain unchanged.- Price Index (YoY) for August rose 3.9% as estimated, eased from the previous reading of 4.3%. Core PCE (MoM) showed a soft reading of 0.1% against the market consensus to be consistent at the 0.2% prior.

On the other side, the CAD received downward pressure due to the downbeat Gross Domestic Product (MoM) data for July, which reported flat at 0.0% against the market expectations of 0.1% growth. Theretreated from one-year highs over the last two trading sessions in the previous week, due to market caution on the Fed’s interest rates trajectory. This development weakened the Canadian Dollar (CAD) against the Greenback as Canada is the biggest oil exporter to the United States (US).

However, Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark attempts to break the losing streak on Monday, trading around $90.10 per barrel.

