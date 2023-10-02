USD/CAD climbs to 1.3700 neighbourhood, highest since March on sliding Oil prices/bullish USD

USD/CAD gains traction for the third straight day and climbs to a fresh multi-month top.The US Dollar (USD) advances to a fresh 10-month high in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance, bolstered by the incoming resilient US macro data. Adding to this, comments by Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester reaffirmed market bets that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer.

The US Dollar (USD) advances to a fresh 10-month high in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance, bolstered by the incoming resilient US macro data. Adding to this, comments by Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester reaffirmed market bets that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer. This, in turn, pushes the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a 16-year peak, which, along with a generally weaker risk tone, continues to benefit the safe-haven Greenback and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

USD/CAD extends gains around 1.3580, US, Canada PMI data eyedUSD/CAD kicks off the week by continuing the gains in the second trading session. The spot price is bidding the quotes higher around 1.3580 during the

USD/CAD: A return to the early September high near 1.37 is a realistic riskUSD/CAD moves sharply back to the 1.36 area. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair's outlook. Support aligns at 1.3520/1.3525 Solid USD gains on F

USD/CAD jumps to near 1.3600 as US Dollar recovers, Fed Powell’s speech eyedThe USD/CAD pair moves vertically to near the round-level resistance of 1.3600 in the late European session. The Loonie asset strengthens as the US Do

USD/CAD: Loonie could extend its gains over the near termEconomists at HSBC expect the CAD to strengthen further against the USD over the near term. CAD could capitalise on high Oil prices We see the CAD str

Commodities Week Ahead: Oil Bulls Wish for More OPEC Magic as Greyer Q4 DawnsCommodities Analysis by Investing.com (Barani Krishnan) covering: Brent Oil Futures, Crude Oil WTI Futures, ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. Read Investing.com (Barani Krishnan)'s latest article on Investing.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: The key barrier is seen at 1.3600 ahead of the Canadian, US PMI dataThe USD/CAD pair loses some ground after being rejected from the 1.3600 barrier during the early European session on Monday. Traders await the Canadia

USD/CAD gains traction for the third straight day and climbs to a fresh multi-month top.

Retreating Oil prices undermines the Loonie and remains supportive amid a bullish USD.pair builds on last week's solid bounce from the vicinity of the very important 200-day Simple Moving (SMA) support near the 1.3400 mark and scales higher for the third successive day on Tuesday. Spot prices climb to the highest level since late March during the Asian session, with bulls now awaiting some follow-through strength beyond the 1.3700 round figure before placing fresh bets.

The US Dollar (USD) advances to a fresh 10-month high in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance, bolstered by the incoming resilient US macro data. Adding to this, comments by Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester reaffirmed market bets that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer. This, in turn, pushes the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a 16-year peak, which, along with a generally weaker risk tone, continues to benefit the safe-haven Greenback and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), on the other hand, is weighed down by firming expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) is finished hiking interest rates. Statistics Canada reported on Friday that Canada's economic growth stalled in July as the manufacturing sector posted its biggest decline in more than two years. This comes on top of a 0.2%Oil prices extend the recent retracement slide from over a one-year top and continue losing ground for the fourth straight day, hitting a three-week low. The ongoing downfall could be attributed to some profit-taking in the wake of concerns that economic headwinds stemming from higher interest rates in the US will dent fuel demand. That said, signs of a tight global supply should help limit the downside. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop favours the USD bulls, which, along with the overnight breakout through the 1.3600 mark, support prospects for a further appreciating move for the USD/CAD pair.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

RBA leaves interest rate unchanged at 4.10% in October, as widely expected

Following its October monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members decided to leave the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.10%, as widely expected.

USD/JPY trades just below the potential intervention level of 150.00

USD/JPY is trading close to the highest level in eleven months, just below the alleged FX intervention level of 150.00. The pair is biding time while digesting the verbal intervention from Japanese authorities. Broad US Dollar strength alongside firmer US Treasury bond yields have driven the pair northward. Gold is consolidating its week-long run of losses while languishing at its lowest level in seven months below $1,820. The underlying bullish tone around the United States Dollar (USD) remains intact, in the wake of surging US Treasury bond yields, exacerbating the pain in XAU/USD price.

Chainlink price still trapped in range despite exhausted macro downtrend

Chainlink price is cooking up a recovery rally after exhausting consolidation beneath a macro descending trendline. However, it remains confined within a range in the weekly timeframe, but an opportunity for breaking out could present soon.The past month has been characterized by tightening financial conditions, as still upbeat macro data and hawkish central bank commentary not least in the US have pushed back against the notion of early rate cuts.