USC vs. Colorado prediction: College football picks, odds, best bets

Colorado football had its moment, and that moment ended last week. The Oregon Ducks dog-walked the Buffs in Eugene, winning 42-6. The monster holes in the Buffaloes’ roster construction were exposed on national television.

The reality of the situation should have dawned on Coach Prime and the nation during those 60 minutes.USC vs. Colorado prediction

The Buffs aren’t a top-25 team, and there are too many holes to patch. It’s a rebuild in Boulder. The Buffaloes are ahead of schedule but aren’t yet at the end of the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel. In Week 5, the Buffaloes host reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams and No. 8 USC.

They’re still without Travis Hunter, so it’s hard to see Colorado stopping USC from scoring at will. However, USC’s defense is much worse than Oregon’s, and I think the Trojans are vulnerable to Sheduer Sanders’ aerial attack. headtopics.com

In sports gambling, you want to zag when the world zigs. Public money is pouring in on USC after Colorado’s blunder last week, but I’m betting the Buffs have the tools to keep this one within three scores.

