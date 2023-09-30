USC vs. Colorado: Live updates, start time and analysis

Caleb Williams and USC look to keep their undefeated season going with a win over Colorado in Boulder on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. (Fox). The preacher man descended from the pulpit, down a few steps of the patterned carpet at Without Walls International Church in Tampa, Fla., and beckoned for a brotha blessed for prime time. “Deion,” the preacher man called out. “Deeeeeionnn Sanders!”

The preacher man descended from the pulpit, down a few steps of the patterned carpet at Without Walls International Church in Tampa, Fla., and beckoned for a brotha blessed for prime time. “Deion,” the preacher man called out. “Deeeeeionnn Sanders!”

Read more:

latimes »

QBs Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders share center stage when No. 8 USC travels to ColoradoSouthern California quarterback Caleb Williams leads No. 8 Southern California into sold-out Folsom Field to play a Colorado team led by his Colorado counterpart Shedeur Sanders.

QBs Shedeur Sanders, Caleb Williams share center stage when No. 8 USC travels to ColoradoThe quarterbacks actually have quite a bit in common. Both have resurrected programs after following their head coach to a new school.

USC vs. Colorado: What Deion Sanders had to say about facing Caleb Williams'He's the epitome of class and confidence and what he brings to the table. He makes plays. He makes that team go. He's a handful,' Sanders said of Williams.

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders not expected to play against Caleb Williams, No. 8 USC: reportThe Colorado Buffaloes are expected to be without safety Shilo Sanders against reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the No. 8 USC Trojans on Saturday

Big Noon Live Tailgate: Everything to know ahead of USC vs. ColoradoCody Kessler and Phillip Lindsay will join RJ Young for a live watch party during USC vs. Colorado. Check out what they have to say ahead of the game.

USC vs. Colorado FREE LIVE STREAM (9/30/23): Watch Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes, Week 5 onlineThe No. 8 ranked USC Trojans, led by quarterback Caleb Williams, meet the Colorado Buffaloes, led by coach Deion Sanders, in a Week 5 NCAA PAC 12 college football game on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.