USC vs. Colorado FREE LIVE STREAM (9/30/23): Watch Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes, Week 5 online

College football best bets: USC should roll past Colorado, Coach PrimeIt could be another long day for Deion Sanders and Colorado against USC.

Colorado's Shilo Sanders, Deion's son, questionable vs. USC after hospitalization with kidney issueDeion Sanders has provided new details on his son Shilo's injury, which has the Colorado safety questionable for a highly anticipated game against No. 8 USC on Saturday.

USC vs. Colorado: What Deion Sanders had to say about facing Caleb Williams'He's the epitome of class and confidence and what he brings to the table. He makes plays. He makes that team go. He's a handful,' Sanders said of Williams.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are looking for a rebound when No. 8 USC visitsNo. 8 Southern California visits Colorado on Saturday in Boulder. The Trojans defeated Arizona State 42-28 last weekend but the Sun Devils closed to within 24-21 in the third quarter and USC had to rally for the victory.

The gospel according to Deion Sanders: Coach Prime woos fans and overhauls ColoradoColorado coach Deion Sanders, who dubbed himself Coach Prime, has created a frenzy while preaching his college football ethos and upgrading the Buffs.

Gwinn: Deion Sanders' Colorado Team Doesn't Follow His Christian-Focused Coaching StyleDeion Sanders made his Christian faith a major part of his coaching mission, but the conduct of his players doesn't reflect that at all.

No. 8 Southern California (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) at Colorado (3-1, 0-1), Saturday, noon ET (Fox)

Line: Southern Cal by 21 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.USC beat Colorado 46-7 in 1927 and has won every meeting since, 16 straight in all. Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will have their hands full trying to contain quarterback Caleb Williams, the Heisman Trophy winner who has thrown for 15 touchdowns with no interceptions so far this season. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 1,410 yards and 11 TDs this season with one interception. Colorado is looking for its first win over an AP top 10 team since beating No. 3 Oklahoma 27-24 in Boulder on Sept. 29, 2007. The Buffs lost 42-6 at Oregon last weekend. The Trojans are coming off a 42-28 win at Arizona State.Colorado offensive line vs. Southern Cal’s pass rushers. Shedeur Sanders has been sacked 22 times so far this season. Trojans defensive end Solomon Byrd notched two sacks last weekend against the Sun Devils.Southern Cal: WR Brenden Rice, who played at Colorado before transferring to USC. Rice’s father, Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, and new Colorado coach Deion Sanders were teammates in San Francisco when the 49ers won the Super Bowl following the 1994 season. Brenden Rice is coming off a game at Arizona State where he caught seven passes for 133 yards and two TDs.

Colorado: S Trevor Woods, the team’s only returning defensive starter from a year ago. Woods and the Buffaloes secondary will try to contain Williams, who threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-17 win last season. Williams also rushed for two scores.From 2011 to 2021, the Trojans had four games where they scored 55-plus points. In 2022 and ‘23, they’ve had five. ... Colorado is 0-8 against Southern Cal in Boulder. ... The Trojans are 8-0 in August and September under coach Lincoln Riley. ... Southern Cal rides a 13-game win streak against teams unranked in the AP poll. ... Southern Cal looks to begin 5-0 for the third time in four seasons. ... In the Pac-12 era, Colorado is 5-38 against ranked teams, according to league research. ... Colorado has 11 takeaways this season. The team had 11 all last season. ... Colorado was the fourth team in FBS history to start 3-0 after dropping 11 games the season before, according to the Pac-12. The others were Minnesota (2008), South Carolina (2000), Indiana (1985). South Carolina wound up winning eight games, Minnesota seven and Indiana four.

