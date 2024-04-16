USC Valedictorian Denied Speech at Commencement Ceremony Due to Security Concerns

Amid complaints about alleged antisemitic views posted online, USC 's valedictorian will not be permitted to deliver a speech at the university's commencement ceremony due to concerns about security, the school's provost announced today. 'While this is disappointing, tradition must give way to safety,' Provost Andrew Guzman wrote in a message to the university community.

' 'This campaign to prevent me from addressing my peers at commencement has evidently accomplished its goal: today, USC administrators informed me that the university will no longer allow me to speak at commencement due to supposed security concerns,' she said. 'I am both shocked by this decision and profoundly disappointed that the university is succumbing to a campaign of hate meant to silence my voice.'I am not surprised by those who attempt to propagate hatred.

USC Valedictorian Speech Commencement Ceremony Security Concerns

