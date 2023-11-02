USC students rethink transportation after warning about alleged Lyft rape

The university says the attack took place around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The female student took a Lyft ride home from a club in West Hollywood to her home near the University Park Campus. "When they arrived at her apartment, the Lyft driver raped the student in his car," the university reported in a crime alert notice.The university made sure students are aware of resources that are available to them forStudents told Eyewitness News that receiving the notice was a shock and made them more wary of using rideshare services - for some an almost-daily aspect of campus life.

"It just caught me by surprise," said USC junior Lisa Eidum. "Typically I'm already scared of Lyfts. I will walk as my first choice. So hearing that made me a little scared, because it (reinforced) my fears of taking Lyft. Definitely induces some anxiety."

"It's just like you don't know who they are," she added. "You don't know the background of the driver, what their intentions are." Sophomore Katherine Lee said she takes Lyfts on a regular basis. She was planning on using the service Wednesday night but then was rethinking that option after seeing the university alert.

"I think it's very shocking," Lee said. "When we think of Lyft it's a safe app to use, because there are a lot of safety features. I use the safety features all the time."

