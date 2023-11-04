USAID Administrator Samantha Power Discusses Israel-Hamas Conflict

USAID Administrator Samantha Power acknowledged that Hamas is willing to put its own civilians at risk and use civilian infrastructure for their operations. However, she emphasized that Israel must still respect the safety of schools, mosques, and other civilian facilities. Power stated that attacking civilian targets undermines the legitimacy of the effort and causes harm to innocent people

. She commended President Biden for his efforts to provide humanitarian aid and uphold international humanitarian law. Power also drew parallels between the situation in Israel and the challenges faced by U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan

