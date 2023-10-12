USADA reveals imminent split from UFC amid McGregor testing saga

has officially been entered back into the drug-testing pool, the next step ahead of a potential return fight. But CEO Travis Tygart's statement in an accompanying news release came with a caveat: USADA's partnership with the UFC will be over beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

According to the USADA release, the relationship between the two parties was rendered"untenable" due to the situation around McGregor, the UFC's top star. McGregor removed himself from the USADA drug-testing pool after suffering a fractured leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. According to the UFC's anti-doping policy, maintained by USADA, a fighter who re-enters the drug-testing pool must spend at least six months in the pool and pass two drug tests before competing again. There was a written exception to that rule.

Tygart wrote that"statements made by UFC leaders and others questioning USADA's principled stance" led to the break between the two organizations. headtopics.com

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan said last month on his podcast that the UFC should take its drug-testing in-house, because some of USADA's regulations, including the six-month rule and the fact that fighters are prohibited from taking banned substances for healing purposes.

Read more:

espn »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Conor McGregor back in testing pool but USADA says it's splitting with UFCFormer UFC champion Conor McGregor’s return to action helped trigger a split between the league and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. McGregor announced this week that he is returning to the USADA testing pool, which is a step the 35-year-old fighter must take before returning to the octagon.

USADA announces end of UFC partnership as Conor McGregor re-enters testing poolAccording to USADA CEO Travis Tygart, the relationship with the UFC became 'untenable' after it held firm on its stance regarding Conor McGregor.

‘What a sh*t show’: UFC fighters react to end of USADA anti-doping partnershipUFC fighters reacted to news of the end of the USADA anti-doping program, with one wondering if everyone will start taking steroids.

USADA's partnership with UFC to end Dec. 31Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, said the company's partnership with the UFC will end upon the conclusion of its current contract Dec. 31.

USADA's partnership with UFC to end Dec. 31Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, said the company's partnership with the UFC will end upon the conclusion of its current contract Dec. 31.

Daniel Cormier questions if Conor McGregor should headline UFC 300; Michael Chandler respondsYes, Conor McGregor is the UFC's biggest draw, but Daniel Cormier isn't sure that he deserves to headline a milestone event.