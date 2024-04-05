USACE Plans to Open Limited Access Channel to Restore Navigation in Port of Baltimore

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ( USACE ) announced a tentative timeline to open a limited access channel that would restore safe navigation in and out of the Port of Baltimore after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, blocking the vital waterway. The USACE said it plans to open a 280-foot-wide and 35-foot-deep channel by the end of April.

The channel would provide one-way traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore for barge container service and some vessels that move cars and farm equipment. The USACE also said it is working to reopen the full channel, 700-foot-wide by 50-foot-deep, by the end of May to restore port access to normal capacity. 'Thanks to the exhaustive work of the Unified Command during the last two weeks, including underwater surveys and detailed structural analysis of the wreckage, we’ve developed a better understanding of the immense and complex work that lies ahead,' said Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, USACE commanding general said in a press releas

USACE Limited Access Channel Port Of Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge Navigation Barge Container Service Vessels Port Access

