USAA Lays Off 220 Employees Amid Changing Business Needs

USAA has laid off another 220 employees. The San Antonio -based insurance and financial services company, which has over 37,000 employees companywide, declined to specify which departments were hit in its latest round of job cuts. Neither would it say how many of the workers were in San Antonio , where USAA ’s 19,000 employees put it among the metro area’s largest employers. The employees, who worked in remote and in-office positions, were notified this week.

“USAA continues to make necessary adjustments to run a healthy business and provide members with exceptional service and competitive prices,” spokesperson Roger Wildermuth said in a statement. “USAA continues to hire, including approximately 2,900 jobs filled so far this year, but this reprioritization is necessary due to changing business needs. Employees are treated with care and compassion and provided with assistance to find new roles inside and outside of the organization.” RELATED: Compensation soared for USAA CEO Wayne Peacock, other executives in 2023. Here’s how much they made. USAA has made several rounds of layoffs amid concerns about an economic slowdown, reporting its first annual loss in a century in 2022 and efforts to bring employees back to its offices. The company has cut at least 1,200 jobs over the past two years, including positions in USAA Federal Savings Bank’s mortgage group and roles in information technology, human resources, business continuation and client advisin

USAA Layoffs Employees San Antonio Business Needs Adjustments

