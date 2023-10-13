USA coach Berhalter: Reyna relationship 'moving forward'

Herculez Gomez reacts to Gio Reyna's inclusion in Gregg Berhalter's squad for the first time since the post-world cup controversy. (1:25)Saturday's match at Rentschler Field will be the first with Berhalter and Reyna working together since the public feud involving their two families burst into view earlier this year.
"We're moving forward. I'm not really to talk too much about the past," he told reporters Friday."I think it's about talking about the future. "I think Gio's done a great job, really sharp, really strong. We see his quality, and for us it's about how do we build him up. same way, we have other players in the squad. It's to get the most out of him, to help the team the most and for him to return to Dortmund in really good shape, to keep pushing forward.""That's old news," Pulisic said.
Saturday's match marks a rare opportunity for the U.S. to play against European opposition. The last time the Americans faced a European side in a friendly with its first-choice lineup was againstin May 2021. The fact that Germany -- even in the wake of recent struggles -- remains one of the most talented teams in the world adds to the challenge.
"We need to figure it out and tomorrow will be another example of us getting an opportunity and seeing what we take from that game. The team, a ton of talent in their roster at us. It's a great opportunity.""It's always difficult waiting for VAR. It's crazy," he said."You always think it's just going to go against you.
"A few guys ran over and they said, 'Who's going to go in goal?' And I said, 'I'll do it. I'm happy to do it if that's what it takes,'" he recalled."But then once Olivier obviously said he would do it and I think the goalkeeper coach agreed he was safer. He is a little bigger, but I think I would've been OK.