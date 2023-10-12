US working on charter flights to help Americans leave Israel -sources

A State Department email seen by Reuters said it plans to offer transit options beginning on Friday "but it will take some period of time to schedule everyone seeking to depart."

" If you choose to take this departure assistance, transportation will be by air to Athens or Frankfurt, or sea from Haifa to Cyprus," it added. Reuters had reported that expected routes include Tel Aviv to Athens. An announcement is expected later on Thursday, the sources said.it would add two flights between Newark, New Jersey, and Athens in the coming days to help Americans trying to return home from Israel.The email seen by Reuters said "Americans will be asked to sign an agreement to repay the U.S.

"Right now, we're looking at providing some additional lift to Europe to get people out of Europe. But no, we don't have any plans to be flying into Israel," Bastian said on a company earnings call. "It's considered unsafe for a U.S. carrier to operate in that airspace currently. headtopics.com

Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma held discussions with U.S. airlines this week about the issue, sources told Reuters. The State Department said on Wednesday it was "exploring contract options to facilitate U.S. citizen travel to nearby countries."

Earlier this week, nearly 150 lawmakers led by U.S. Representatives Grace Meng and Nicole Malliotakis sent a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging the department "to use all tools at its disposal help get Americans out of Israel and back home to the United States. headtopics.com

