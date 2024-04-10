US Women's National Team Players Association Supports LGBTQ Rights

The U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association issued a statement in support of LGBTQ rights following a controversy over midfielder Korbin Albert ’s social media posts. Albert had apologized for sharing anti-LGBTQ content on her TikTok account.

The statement was released before Albert appeared as a substitute in a match against Canada. The USWNTPA emphasized the importance of creating a safe and inclusive community for all members, including the LGBTQIA+ community.

US Women's National Team LGBTQ Rights Controversy Social Media Korbin Albert

