US Treasury Secretary Yellen meets Chinese Prime Minister in Beijing

The US Treasury Secretary , Janet Yellen, met with Chinese Prime Minister Li Quiang in Beijing on Sunday and conveyed a message of mutual cooperation despite the differences between the two nations. Yellen's priority during her visit to China was the trade practices that pose a competitive disadvantage for American companies and workers.

"Although we still have work to do, I believe that in the past year we have put our bilateral relationship on a more stable footing," she told Li in the ornate Fujian Hall of the Great Hall of the People, west of Tiananmen Square. "This has not meant ignoring our differences or avoiding difficult conversations," she said. "It has meant understanding that we can only make progress if we communicate directly and openly with each other." Li said that the interest of the US media in Yellen's visit "shows the anticipation they have (...

US China Treasury Secretary Prime Minister Cooperation Trade Practices Bilateral Relationship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen Meets Chinese Premier to Discuss Manufacturing OvercapacityU.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing to address American concerns about manufacturing overcapacity in China.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Arrives in China for Meetings with Chinese OfficialsU.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in China for four days of meetings with Chinese officials. She plans to discuss China's industrial overcapacity, among other topics.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

US Treasury Secretary Yellen meets foreign business leaders in China ahead of trade talksThe U.S. treasury secretary has started her trip to China with a morning meeting with American, European and Japanese business representatives in the world’s second-largest economy.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

US Treasury Secretary Yellen meets foreign business leaders in China ahead of trade talksThe U.S. treasury secretary has started her trip to China with a morning meeting with American, European and Japanese business representatives in the world’s second-largest economy.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Treasury Secretary Yellen admits Biden lacks plan to prevent Social Security insolvencyTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen has admitted that President Biden "doesn’t have a plan" — only "principles" — when it comes to preventing Social Security from going insolvent around a decade from now.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen walks back transitory inflation claims: 'I regret saying it'After predicting in 2021 that inflation would be 'transitory,' U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted her 'regret' as 'it's lasted longer than' a few weeks or months.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »