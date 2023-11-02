US top diplomat to begin new Mideast tour amidst Israel's Gaza attacks

As he did last month, Blinken will stress US support for Israel and try to prevent a wider Mideast war as he visits Israel and Jordan starting on Friday. He'll push for the evacuation of more foreigners from Gaza and more humanitarian aid for the territory.

So, while calling for brief pauses in airstrikes and fighting for humanitarian purposes he will continue to oppose growing calls for a broader ceasefire.President Joe Biden said Wednesday he thought there should be a humanitarian “pause” in Israel's war on Gaza in order to get “prisoners” out.

US officials, including Biden and Blinken, have said repeatedly that they do not believe an Israeli re-occupation of Gaza is feasible, and Israel agrees. The change in messaging reflects a shift in the international view of the war, of which Blinken has heard plenty since his last trip to the region when he travelled to Israel and six Arab states — several multiple times — in a frenetic shuttle diplomacy mission that required numerous last-minute schedule changes.

