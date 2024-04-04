US to Develop Coordinated Lunar Time Standard for Space Operations

With the United States keen to set international norms beyond Earth's orbit, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) instructed the US space agency to formulate a plan by the end of 2026 for a standard it is calling Coordinated Lunar Time.

, and beyond, it's important that we establish celestial time standards for safety and accuracy," OSTP Deputy Director for National Security Steve Welby He noted how"time passes differently" depending on positions in space, offering the example of how time appears to pass more slowly where gravity is stronger, such as near celestial bodies. "A consistent definition of time among operators in space is critical to successful space situational awareness capabilities, navigation, and communications," Welby said. The aim, the White House says, is for Coordinate Lunar Time, or LTC, to be tied to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), currently the primary time standard used throughout the world to regulate time on Eart

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ScienceAlert / 🏆 63. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Melting polar ice is changing the Earth's rotation and affecting how we measure time: StudyCoordinated Universal Time (UTC) may lose a second for the first time.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Your Complete Guide to the Lunar and Solar EclipsesFind out what you need to know about the 2024 eclipses, and astrologically navigating the celestial events.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Is Here & It’s Time To Get Our Hands DirtyThe lunar eclipse occurs on March 25 at 3 a.m. Eastern Time. Being that it is a penumbral eclipse, the outer part of the earth’s shadow covers the sun’s disc, but not all of it.

Source: Refinery29 - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Lunar time capsule to store ‘essence of humanity’ on 24 sapphire discsThe project, called “Sanctuary on the Moon”, is part of the NASA’s CLPS program and is supported by UNESCO.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

NASA is creating a lunar time standard by 2026The moon's weaker gravitational pull means that time actually progresses faster there than on Earth – by about 58.7 microseconds per Earth day.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

NASA Receives White House Order to Develop Lunar Time StandardActivity on and around the Moon is expected to intensify in the coming years, leading Washington to call for the establishment of 'Coordinated Lunar Time.'

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »