US: The 22nd government shutdown since 1976 continues to loom

US shutdown averted, for now

By mid-November, Congress must pass either regular budget legislation or another stopgap funding measure. However, the positions in Congress on the level of government spending and on issues such as Ukraine aid and border security are still far apart. Thus, the 22nd government shutdown since 1976 continues to loom.

The US government shutdown feared for Oct. 1 is off the table for now, as Congress passed last-minute interim funding. However, this will only last until November 17.

By mid-November, Congress must pass either regular budget legislation or another stopgap funding measure. However, the positions in Congress on the level of government spending and on issues such as Ukraine aid and border security are still far apart. Thus, the 22nd government shutdown since 1976 continues to loom.

