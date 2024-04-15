US Tells Israel it Will Not Join in Military Response to Iran's Attacks

As Israel on Monday weighed its response to Iran 's stunning attacks this weekend, the U.S. is privately telling officials there: If Israel strikes back militarily, it will do so alone.

"We believe Israel has freedom of action to protect itself and defend itself," a senior administration official told reporters shortly after Iran's attack ended."That's a long-standing policy, and that remains." In addition to expressing support for Israel's defense, the official said Austin made clear in a very"direct" manner that the U.S. was not planning to join a potential counteroffensive on Israel's behalf.

In the end, U.S. officials estimate that Iran launched some 300 missiles and drones, including more than 100 ballistic missiles and 30 cruise missiles. The senior administration official told reporters afterward the defensive effort was a"spectacular" success, even if Iran's intent"clearly was to cause significant damage and deaths in Israel."

"I think coming together in such a very, very strong way under the umbrella of the United States Central Command, together with the British, together with the French and the regional players, sent a very, very clear message to Iran that you can't get away with it," said Israel's Lt. Col. Peter Lerner, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Force.

