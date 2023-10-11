US Supreme Court scrutinizes South Carolina voting map deemed racially biased

At issue is a map adopted last year by the Republican-led state legislature delineating the boundaries of one of South Carolina's seven U.S. House districts.

A panel of three federal judges blocked the map for South Carolina's coastal 1st congressional district, which includes parts of Charleston. The panel in January ruled that the map diminished the clout of Black voters in violation of the U.S.

A practice called gerrymandering involves the manipulation of electoral district boundaries to marginalize a certain set of voters and increase the influence of others. In this case, the state legislature was accused of racial gerrymandering to reduce the influence of Black voters. headtopics.com

The Republican legislators and other state officials who have appealed to the Supreme Court have argued that the map was designed to secure partisan advantages, a practice that the Supreme Court in 2019 decided was not reviewable by federal courts - unlike racial gerrymandering, which remains illegal.

The new map increased the district's share of white voters while reducing its share of Black voters, which the lower court referred to as "bleaching." The Republicans faulted the judges for finding that the district's composition was motivated primarily by race rather than Republican interests. Black voters tend to favor Democratic candidates. headtopics.com

The eventual ruling by the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, may determine whether DemocratsThe map shifted 30,000 of the 1st district's Black residents into the neighboring 6th congressional district that stretches 125 miles (200 km) inland from Charleston.

