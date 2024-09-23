US Stocks Near Flat Sunday Night After Record Week

are near flat Sunday night after excitement over last week's interest rate cut propelled the blue-chip index to a record closing level.all-time high close
, which was notably above 42,000. All three of the major indexes added more than 1% for the week, during which the"I view this week's rate cut as being a signal that the Fed is willing to act quickly if it needs an insurance policy against excessive labor market weakening," said Ronald Temple, Lazard's chief market strategist, in a Friday note.
"The reality is that neither 25 nor 50 bps of rate cuts will materially change the near-term economic trajectory," he said."But the signal is important nonetheless, and markets responded the following day taking the S&P 500 Index to a new all-time high." Investors will be watching Monday for economic data on the service and manufacturing sectors. They'll also be following speeches from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari for insights into what the central bank will do next.Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all little changed shortly after 6 p.m. ET Sunday.
Stocks S&P 500 Interest Rates Fed Economic Data
