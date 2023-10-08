US still seeking to determine Iran’s connection to Israel attack

However, there’s no denying Iran’s history of aiding Hamas, officials said. “Of course Iran is in the picture,” one US official told CNN. “They’ve provided support for years to Hamas and Hezbollah.” In the immediate aftermath of the attack, senior US officials maintained that it was too early to determine whether Iran had any direct role in planning and supporting Hamas’ attack.

The question now: To what extent Iran played a role. Another key question is how Hamas coordinated and amassed the people and weaponry to execute the operation and did so undetected by key Middle Eastern and Western intelligence operations, including the Israelis.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900. Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

