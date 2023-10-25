US Spy Tool Faces Expiration Unless Congress and White House Reach Deal

A key US spy tool will lapse at year's end unless Congress and the White House can cut a deal. The tool, Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, will expire at the end of December unless the White House and Congress can cut a deal and resolve an unusually vexing debate that has yielded unlikely alliances at the intersection of privacy and national security.

