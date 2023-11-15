US spy tool faces expiration unless Congress and White House reach a deal

With just seven weeks until the end of the year, the Biden administration is running out of time to win the reauthorization of a spy program it says is vital to preventing terrorism, catching spies and disrupting cyberattacks. The tool is called Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

The tool, Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, will expire at the end of December unless the White House and can cut a deal and resolve an unusually vexing debate that has yielded unlikely alliances at the intersection of privacy and national security. Without the program, administration officials warn, the government won’t be able to collect crucial intelligence oversea

United States Headlines Read more: CLEVELAND19NEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXNEWS: House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Former White House Counsel Dana RemusHouse Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan have subpoenaed former White House Counsel Dana Remus to appear for a deposition and requested transcribed interviews from other officials regarding President Biden's alleged improper retention of classified records.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

EATTHİSNOTTHAT: White House: Hamas Using Al-Shifa Hospital for Military ActionsThe White House says it has evidence that Hamas is using Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital for military operations and possibly storing weapons, constituting a war crime. President Biden calls for less intrusive action in Gaza, particularly warning against strikes on hospitals.

Source: EatThisNotThat | Read more »

NBCNEWS: White House claims Hamas uses hospitals and tunnels to hide militantsThe White House has alleged that Hamas and other militants in Gaza use hospitals and tunnels to hide and keep hostages. The Israeli military accuses Hamas of operating a command center under the largest hospital in Gaza City, which is denied by doctors and the militant group. The Israeli military is conducting a targeted operation at the hospital, raising concerns for trapped patients. Two Israeli lawmakers have called for the West to take in Gaza civilians as refugees.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

POLİTİCO: White House Supports Government Funding Bill After Initial CriticismThe White House initially criticized a proposed House Republican government funding bill, but later decided to support it. The bill passed the House and is expected to clear the Senate before the shutdown deadline.

Source: politico | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Baggie of Cocaine Found in White House Raises ConcernsThe Secret Service is puzzled by a baggie of cocaine discovered in the White House . The incident raised concerns as one of President Biden's children was present in the facility. Press inquiries about the ownership of the cocaine were met with refusal to comment.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

TRUTHOUT: Former Trump Lawyer Claims Aide Said Trump Would Refuse to Leave White HouseFormer Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis's revelation that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election is 'devastating' for Trump, legal experts say. Ellis's account may be key evidence in the Fulton case as well as Trump's federal election subversion case in D.C.

Source: truthout | Read more »