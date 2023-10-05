US shoots down armed Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria

TARA COPP, LOLITA C.BALDOR and MATTHEW LEEFILE - The Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington. The U.S. military on Thursday, Oct. 5, shot down a Turkish drone that had come in too close to U.S. troops on the ground in Hasakah, Syria, a U.S. official told The Associated Press. The official said the drone had been flying in an “unsafe” and “unsychronized” manner.
The drone had been dropping bombs on targets near Hasakah, and while it was not aiming at U.S. troops the bombs were determined to be close enough to pose a danger to U.S. forces, one of the officials said.
The officials said the shootdown was ordered after more than a dozen calls to Turkish military officials stating that U.S. forces were on the ground in the area and that the U.S. military would take action to protect them if the drone didn't leave. The drone was shot down by a U.S. F-16 fighter jet, one official confirmed to the AP. headtopics.com
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination in conducting air maneuvers. But American troops also work closely with Kurdish-led forces to counter the Islamic State group in the region.
The drone had been flying in an “unsafe” and “unsychronized” manner, one official said. After the U.S. repeatedly warned its Turkish counterparts that it had dropped bombs deemed too close to U.S. troops, the drone did appear to stand down, but it then returned, another official said.The U.S. has about 900 troops in Syria conducting missions to counter Islamic State group militants. headtopics.com
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in SyriaThe U.S. has about 900 troops in Syria conducting missions to counter Islamic State group militants.