U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a press roundtable with Schumer and his delegation at the residence of U.S. Ambassador to China, in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

China has refused to hold talks on fentanyl unless the U.S. lifts trade restrictions placed on a Chinese police forensics science institute in 2020. The fact that Xi did not reject the senator’s request outright could be hailed as progress reflects how low U.S.-China relations have fallen.

“I wanted to ... let the Chinese officials know how this epidemic has affected my small state,” she said, saying it affects 1.4 million people and causes about 500 overdose deaths every year. “What we heard back was expressions of sympathy for the American people,” said Burns, who accompanied the senators to their meetings. “And I think a willingness to find a way forward in this very difficult conversation were having. So we’re not there yet, but I actually want to credit each of the senators here. headtopics.com

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said fentanyl was an area of disagreement in the talks, with the Chinese side differing with the senators on its ability to control the crisis.

