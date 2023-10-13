US senators draft NO FAKES bill to ban unauthorized AI copycats

The proposed act came just hours after talks broke down between actors and Hollywood studios, with AI replicas a major friction point in negotiations.Unauthorized artificial intelligence-powered recreations of people’s voices and images would be banned under a proposed bill by a bipartisan group of United States senators.

“Creators around the nation are calling on Congress to lay out clear policies regulating the use and impact of generative AI,” said Senator Coons in a statement. “Congress must strike the right balance to defend individual rights, abide by the First Amendment, and foster AI innovation and creativity.

Senator Blackburn added the bill is a “good first step” to protect songwriters, actors, and U.S. creatives, who “deserve the right to own their name, image, and likeness (NIL).” The draft bill comes amid a surge in songs created with the help of AI tools that emulate artists with hundreds hosted on streaming platforms such as YouTube and SoundCloud. headtopics.com

