US Senate secures votes to advance temporary government funding bill

The U.S. Senate secured enough votes on Thursday to open debate on a temporary government funding bill that aims to avert a partial government shutdown this weekend, as voting on the measure continued.

Our Standards:

Read more:

Reuters »

Sen. Robert Menendez to talk to senate colleagues ThursdayThe closed-door luncheon comes a day after Menendez pleaded not guilty to bribery and extortion charges​. CBS New York's Christine Sloan reports.

Schumer says Senate stopgap will pass House while Senate GOP mull border amendments to billSenate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s motto for avoiding a partial government shutdown is “bipartisanship,” and he believed that the Senate’s stopgap bill could pass through a divided House.

Lions vs Packers Odds, Picks & Predictions - Thursday Night FootballTNF odds, picks, and predictions for Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers. NFL betting best bet and game analysis.

First Teaser And Poster For Matthew Vaughn's Argylle, Trailer ThursdayThe first teaser and poster for Matthew Vaughn's new film, Argylle, has dropped with the promise of a full trailer on Thursday.

Packers players: Christian Watson, Aaron Jones expected to return Thursday against LionsThe Green Bay Packers haven't made an official announcement.

Don’t Miss Thursday’s Harvest Moon—the Last Supermoon of 2023Say goodbye to a long season of supermoons.